The Palace assures that majority of the appointees for the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) will come from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

"We cannot do away with the voice of the MILF," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in his regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"I am sure that the majority of the members of the BTA that will be appointed by the president will come from MILF, although it will also have appointees of our government" he added.

Roque made his statement after Duterte signed the law resetting the BARMM polls to May 2025 instead of May 9, 2022.

Under the law, the president was given a power to appoint up to 80 new interim members of the BTA who shall serve until June 30, 2025 or until their successors shall have been elected and qualified. Robina Asido/DMS