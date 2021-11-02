The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) insists a top New People's Army (NPA) leader was killed in an encounter against the military in Bukidnon last Saturday.

Col. Ramon Zagala, AFP spokesman, denied the claim of the National Democratic Front (NDF) that Jorge Madlos was killed in an ambush.

"Jorge Madlos alias Ka Oris was killed in an encounter against troops from the 403rd Brigade last Oct 30, 2021 at Sitio Gabunan, Brgy Dumalaguing, Impasug-ong Bukidnon. He is the commander, National Operations Command, NPA spokesperson and a member of the Central Committee-Execom/politburo," he said.

"Being at the top leadership of the NPA, he is protected 24/7 by more or less 40 NPAs. It is unlikely he will move without these armed elements as claimed by the NPA," Zagala noted.

Zagala said the military is "expecting the communist terrorist group to continue to misdirect the public'' on the circumstances of Madlos' death.

'' As such, we are firm and will stand by our troops on the ground on the legitimacy of this successful encounter," he added.

In a statement, Maria Malaya, spokesperson of NDF Northeastern Mindanao said "Ka Oris and his female medic were onboard a motorcycle from the poblacion of the town of Impasug-ong, Bukidnon going towards the national highway where it is believed, they were ambushed and killed" at around 8pm of October 29.

Malaya claimed that ''Ka Oris'' and his medic were not able to reach the national highway and there was allegedly no gunfight and airstrike in the mountainous area of Impasug-ong. There was also no gunfight in the provincial highway when he was killed, she added.

"There was no exchange of gunfire because 'Ka Oris' was unarmed when he left the area for his regular medical check-up and treatment," she said.

However, Maj. Francisco Garello Jr. Army's 4th Infantry Division public affairs chief assured that the "people of Impasugong can attest that there was an encounter and we delivered airstrikes before the ground forces assault and encountered more or less 30 Communist terrorists." Robina Asido/DMS