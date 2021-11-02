Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases went down to its lowest since May 23, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Cases reached 3,117 from Sunday's 3,410. This placed total cases to 2, 787, 276 out of which 45, 233 are active.

Deaths went down to 104 from 128 on the previous day. Total fatalities are 43, 172.

The positivity rate was at 7.2 percent from 46, 450 persons tested on October 29.

A total of 5, 825 persons recovered from COVID-19 to raise total recoveries to 2, 698, 871.

ICU bed use continued to go down. It was at 46 percent nationwide and 39 percent in the NCR. DMS