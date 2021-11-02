The three-year extension of the transition period of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is enough to establish a strong foundation for its government.

"Based on studies and review of our peace panels, both the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the three years is sufficient enough to complete the implementation of the peace agreement and to strengthen the foundation of the Bangsamoro government," BARMM Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbonb said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Monday.

"It is also enough for us to have a government that can absorb temporary shocks being created by the election period. We will have sufficient time and environment to pursue normalization. We will have stability and continuity," he said.

"If we complete the implementation of our peace agreement, the foundation of our government will be strengthened and our recovery in terms of development and economy will become strong within three years. So we think that three years is enough time to fix the peace and development in our region," he added.

Recently President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act no. 11593, a law resetting the first regular election for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on 2025.

Sinarimbonb said the COVID-19 pandemic affected their effort of establishing the institutions of BARMM government

"Because of the pandemic, (the) second phase of the decommissioning some 14,000 combatants did not push through," he said.

"So now that there is a resetting of the election we will have sufficient time and the environment for pursuing the normalization and the political track is there we have stability and continuity," he added. Robina Asido/DMS