The Philippine National Police (PNP) placed police units and offices on “heightened alert” following the killing of George Madlos, a New People’s Army (NPA) leader and spokesman, in Bukidnon on Saturday.

“I ordered our policemen to be on alert for possible retaliatory attacks by the rebels who want to avenge the death of one of their leaders,” PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Sunday.

However, Eleazar assures the public that the PNP will continue to coordinate with the military forces to ensure the safety of the public.

Eleazar also lauded the military’s effective internal security operations that led to the death of Madlos and his companion in an encounter in Impasugong, Bukidnon on Saturday.

“The PNP is one with our brothers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines in curbing the lawless activities and atrocities of the communist rebels that bring fear and terror to our communities. The entire PNP hails this successful operation as a big blow to the CPP/NPA/NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army/National Democratic Front),” he said.

Eleazar said Madlos’ death should serve as a warning to remaining communist rebels that the government would not stop operations against them.

“I hope this will serve as an eye opener to other rebels that violence is not a solution to the problem in the society,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS