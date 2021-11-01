George Madlos, a high-ranking New People’s Army (NPA) official and spokesman of the National Democratic Front (NDF) and an NPA member were killed in a clash with government troops supported by air strikes in Bukidnon on Saturday.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr. Army’s 4th Infantry Division public affairs chief said Madlos alias Ka Oris and the NPA were killed after they encountered around 30 rebels at the mountainous area of Sitio Gabunan, Brgy Dumalaguing, Impasugong, Bukidnon on Saturday morning.

Garello said the 403rd Infantry Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division launched operations after an ”armed group” is doing ” teach-ins and indoctrination”.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Barandon, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade said the ground troops were supported by combat aircraft as the armed group’s position ” were fortified with anti-personnel mines.”

”Hence, we can assume at that time that they were protecting their top leadership. In order to protect our troops, we called for close air support and delivered air strikes”, he said.

Barandon said the final assault by ground forces around 11:30 am lasted for 30 minutes.

Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr, commander of 4th ID, confirmed the death of Madlos and Eighfel Dela Pena, a communications and medical staff of the National Operations Command of the NPA.

Brawner said Madlos is the top most wanted NPA commander in the country who is facing robbery with double homicide and damage to properties; multiple murder, double frustrated murder and murder.

” Justice has been served for those innocent civilians and their communities he terrorized for several decades. His death could be the final blow for the eventual collapse of the Communist Terrorist Group here in our area of responsibility”, he said.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman said: “(Madlos) was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of soldiers and civilians for decades as he perpetuated a violent armed struggle that struck terror to our people who only desire peace in solving our country’s problems.” Robina Asido/DMS