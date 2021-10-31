Two members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a clash with the government troops in Mountain Province on Saturday morning.

Report from the public information office of the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army said the troops of the 69th Infantry Battalion, and personnel from Besao Municipal Police Station and Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) encounter the members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) under the

Komiteng Larangang Guerilla - Abra, Mountain Province, Ilocos Sur (KLG-AMPIS) at Sitio Masameyeo, Brgy. Gueday, Besao, Mountain Province.

The clash that lasted for about 10 minutes resulted in the killing of two rebels and the recovery of two R4 rifles.

The Acting Commander of the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Brigadier Luis Rex General Bergante attributed the success of this operation to "the relentless efforts of the Community Support Program (CSP) team, the strong support of the peace-loving communities, and the whole-of-nation approach of the government thru the RTF-ELCAC."

As he called the other members of the communist group to surrender, Bergante said the Philippine Army will continue to "intensify its military operations against the KLG-AMPIS in Mountain Province until the last member falls into the hands of the law".#