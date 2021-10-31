Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque condemned the militant groups for allegedly attempting to disrupt a private reception he was attending in New York.

"We deplore the effort of militant groups to deliberately cause harm to innocent people in their attempt to disrupt a private reception we were tendering for representatives of several foreign missions in New York," he said on Saturday.

Roque said the incident has resulted in the injury of two erderly waiters of the restaurant.

"The militant groups were not content to peacefully rally outside the restaurant, they charged upstairs, in the process injuring two elderly waiters, and causing damage to property," he said.

"The restaurant also informed us that the rallyists ordered food and beverages but did not pay for them," he added.

Roque is in New York for an official visit to the United Nation for the its International Law Week.#