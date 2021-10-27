By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered local government officials "to do everything to convince" their constituents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I urge LGUs to come up with the most systematic and efficient way of finding out who among your constituents have not yet been vaccinated. Please do everything to convince them to get vaccinated," Duterte said during his pre-Talk to the People Monday night.

"I’d like to appeal to the mayors and the barangay captains to conduct half-day visits, ask who are not yet vaccinated and told them if there is a vaccination schedule, he will see to it to tell them,” he said.

“I want to see you there because you might infect other people if you don't like (to be vaccinated)," he said.

Duterte also warned LGU officials who will refuse to follow may face administrative cases or penalties, including suspension and dismissal.

"Actually in my experience as mayor, If the mayor says he really wants to do it, he will impose his authority. ‘Do that’, they will really do that. It will depend on their strategies or your relationship because there are barangay captains in the opposite party while others are partymates. So the natural tendency of those of the opposite side will resist even in these matters," he said.

"That is why I tell them either you follow us or you have to answer to Secretary( Eduardo) Año of the DILG. He is supervising the local government. What is going to happen is you will be charged... even administratively, you can be dismissed. It includes dismissals from office; suspension, forfeiture of pay; or outright dismissal," he added.

Duterte gave the order as the country seeks to have 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 by the end of the year. DMS