The Department of Education (DepEd) said 90 public schools will join the pilot testing of limited face-to-face classes as it also admitted that there are local government units that backed out before the scheduled implementation next month.

"There are some LGUs that backed out because if the number of cases change, the risk assessment also changes so they also have to adjust on the pilot face-to-face," Education Secretary Leonor Briones explained during a virtual press conference on Monday.

However, Briones expressed optimism they will be able to meet their target to identify 100 public schools to participate in the limited face-to-face classes as noted other LGUs are showing interest.

"Their local governments with better numbers (of COVID-19 cases) statistics, are directly writing letters to me showing their interest for the conduct of face-to-face ( classes)," she said.

"So we will be able to complete the 100 public schools, I believe, because even if there are LGUs that backed out there are mayors and parents who are sending letters to me, and they want face-to-face ( classes)," he added.

Briones added an international private school submitted its proposal to join the pilot testing.

"We have one international school which already has a complete proposal, which has submitted a complete plan for handling face-to-face. We submitted it to the Department of Health for risk assessment because it will still defend on their location. The DOH is conducting a granular assessment," she said.

"So far, we have 10 more to go and then we will add the 20 private schools. And right now, one international school has submitted to us their plan and it needs to be assessed by the Department of Health because of their location and the risk assessment wherever they are," she added. Robina Asido/DMS