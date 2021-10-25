Carlos Yulo won the gold medal in the vault at the 50th world gymnastics championship in Kitakyushu, Japan on Sunday.

Yulo, who failed to defend his floor exercise title world title Saturday, scored 14.80 and 15.033 for an average of 14.916.

Yonekura Hidenobu of Japan finished second with 14.88 and Andrey Medvedev of Israel third with 14.649.

Yulo could only finish second in the parallel bars behind Hu Xuwei of China. Hu had 15.466 to Yulo's 15.400. Shi Cong of China finished third with 15.066.

Yulo finished fourth in the vault during the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old Yulo landed out of bounds once in Saturday's floor exercise to finish fifth.

Yulo will be competing in the parallel bars, his final event at the world championship also on Sunday. DMS