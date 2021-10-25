Daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases came in over 5,000 for the third time on Sunday.

There were 5, 279 new COVID-19 cases from 5, 807 on Saturday. Deaths jumped to 208 from 65 on the previous day to bring total fatalities to 41, 793.

A total of 7, 312 persons recovered from COVID-19, resulting in total recoveries of 2, 654, 173.

The positivity rate is at 10.3 percent out of 52,881 tests done on October 22.

ICU utilization is at 53 percent for the country and 46 percent for the NCR.

Total COVID-19 cases are 2,756,923, with 60, 957 active cases. Mild cases accounted for 77.5 percent followed by 9.2 percent moderate, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 5.1 percent severe and 2.1 percent critical. DMS