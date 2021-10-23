The One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) recorded a decrease in the number of calls from people asking where their relatives can be admitted for COVID-19 in the past week.

In an interview at the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing Friday, Marylaine Padlan of the OHCC said the number of calls they received went down to 150 from 200 to 300.

"We also see a slight decrease on the request that we received," she said.

"Most of the calls we received are hospitals requiring isolation facilities requiring patients or simple inquiries. And then in terms of regions most of those who call still come from NCR followed by the regions that are near NCR such as Region IV-A and Region III," she added.

Despite the decrease in number of calls, Padlan cannot say yet if this was because of the easing of alert level status in Metro Manila as she noted that "not all of our calls come from NCR."

"It is hard to say that it is the effect of Alert Level Rhree in Metro Manila," she said. Robina Asido/DMS