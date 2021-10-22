President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that the government is winning the war against communist insurgency.

This was emphasized by Duterte as he led the joint meeting of the National Task Force - Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-RTF ELCAC) in Calabarzon at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City on Thursday.

"You are no longer relevant to the lives of the Filipino people," he said, referring to the New People's Army (NPA).

"They continue to perpetuate though on a very small scale this time the art of violence. More than 50, 52, 53 years of fighting, all that they had until now achieved was to slaughter the Filipino," he added.

Duterte also expressed his gratitude to "all the members of the Joint National Task Force to End Local Communist Conflict Regions 4-A for consistently standing up against communist armed conflict in the region."

"Since your inception you have brought significant improvements in the government’s fight against communist insurgency through a whole of a nation approach and in the delivery of the basic services in conflict affected areas and vulnerable communities," he said.

"In all these efforts we recognize the importance of grassroots participation of our people, specially at the barangay level in attainment of the peace and serenity that we crave for. Thus it is imperative that the barangay Development Program does not only focus at the ending of local communist armed conflict but also in uplifting the living conditions of the citizens in the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas," said Duterte.

"This can be done through the provision of the much needed services and public utilities such as improved farm to market roads, anywhere in the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS