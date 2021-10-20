Vivencio Dizon has resigned as head of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday.

"BCDA President and CEO and presidential adviser of flagship program and project Mr. Vince Dizon tendered his resignation effective October 15, 2021," Roque said in his regular briefing on Tuesday.

Roque said Dizon resigned to focus on national government's COVID-19 response efforts and vaccination rollout as he will remain deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force vs COVID-19.

"In his term as BCDA President and CEO, the BCDA (earned) 48 billion (pesos) in revenues highest by far of any administration in only five years and by itself represents almost 40 percent of total revenues in the last 27 years," he said.

Roque said BCDA Director Aristotle Batuhan was appointed as officer-in-charge.

President Rodrigo Duterte also appointed Jesus Melchor Quitain as chief presidential legal council."

"In line with its mandate of helping strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines while building great cities, the BCDA under Dizon also remitted the highest amount to the AFP a total of P34.2 billion, almost triple that of the previous administration and almost double the contributions from 1993 to 2010," he said.

"Major infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration were realized under the leadership of Dizon, including New Clark City Phase 1A and the world-class Clark International Airport New Passenger Terminal Building," he added. Robina Asido/DMS