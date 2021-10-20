By Robina Asido

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the alert level system will be implemented in some parts of the country starting Wednesday, October 20.

Roque made this announcement Tuesday in his regular Palace briefing.

Alert Level 4, the highest, will be implemented in Negros Oriental and Davao Occidental. Alert Level 3 will be in place in Cavite, Laguna and Rizal; Siquijor, Davao City.

Alert Level 2 will be enforced in Batangas, Quezon Province and Lucena City; Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-lapu City; Mandaue City; Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Roque explained that for indoor dining areas under the Alert Level Four will accomodate 10 percent capacity, 30 percent for Alert Level Three, 50 percent for Alert Level Two and 100 percent for Alert level One.

"The indoor dining is for vaccinated individuals only and all the employees of an indoor dining, should also be vaccinated. For outdoor dining 30 percent capacity for Alert Level Four, 50 percent for Alert Level Three and 70 percent for Alert Level Two. while take out or delivery is 100 percent allowed in any alert level," he said.

Roque said personal care establishments such as barbershops, hair spas, hair salons, nail spas and those offering "indoor" aesthetic cosmetic services can accommodate 10 percent under Alert Level Four, provided all are vaccinated; 30 percent for Alert level 3, and 50 percent for Alert Level 2.

"For outdoor 30 percent is allowed under Alert Level Four, 50 percent for Alert Level Three and 70 percent for Alert Level Two," he said.

All other services, activities and establishments including film, music, television production; specialty examinations; fitness gyms, studios, venues for non-contact sports exercises; MICE or the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions; social events; local tourist attractions such as libraries, archives, museums, galleries, exhibits, parks; amusement parks and others are allowed with 10 percent indoor capacity for Alert Level Four, 30 percent for Alert Level Three and 50 percent for Alert Level Two then for outdoor 30 percent is allowed under Alert Level Four, 50 percent for Alert Level Three and 70 percent for Alert Level Two.

Roque noted that all outdoor contact sports, are not allowed under Alert Level Four; while in Alert Level Three it will only be allowed for bubble type and for Alert Level Two, 50 percent is allowed for indoor and 70 percent for outdoor, as long as there is an approval from the LGU and all of the workers and individual players are fully vaccinated.

He said cinema's are also not allowed under Alert Level Four, while indoor cinemas were allowed to accomodate 30 percent for Alert Level Three, 50 percent for Alert Level Two and for outdoor 50 percent for Alert Level Three and 70 percent Alert Level Two. DMS