The alleged negotiator of the Abu Sayyaf during the kidnap and beheading of two Canadians was arrested in Zamboanga City Friday.

Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group reported to PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar that Adzrimar Sali Ammat, 30, was arrested at 4:20 pm on October 15 at Barangay Kampo Islam, Lower Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Ammat was said to be the negotiator of the 2015 Samal kidnapping.

The warrant of arrest for kidnapping and serious illegal detention was issued by Judge Abdulmoin Pakam of Regional Trial Court Branch 5, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on September 2, 2019.

The kidnapping happened on September 21, 2015 at the Holiday Oceanview Resort in Samal, Davao Del Norte.

Beheaded were John Ridsdel on April 25, 2016 and Robert Hall in June 13, 2016 in Talipao, Sulu. Norwegian Kjartan Sekingstad and Filipina Maritess Flor were released on June 24, 2016.

Two more kidnap victims who requested anonymity pinpointed to Ammat as their kidnaper. One was released in December 2015 while the other was released on June 2, 2014. DMS