During the commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Marawi City Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte assures the people that the government will speed up the completion of the rehabilitation of the city.

"Let me take this opportunity to reassure the people of Marawi that the government is doing its best to expedite the completion of rehabilitation projects at the soonest possible time," he said.

"We, in government, are strongly committed to bring back the city’s glory. And we will continue to foster cooperation among concerned stakeholders so that Marawi will be able to build back better and stronger," he added.

In the five-month battle that started May 23, 2017, there were 978 militants killed while 168 government forces perished.

Duterte said the "the continued hard work of Task Force Bangon Marawi to accomplish the programs, projects, and activities under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program is truly commendable."

"By rebuilding the lives of the displaced that are the most important, families, restoring damaged properties, and revitalizing disrupted socio-economic activities, you have stayed true to your commitment as agents of progress and catalysts for real change," he said.

As he lauded the soldiers and police who fight for the liberation of Marawi, Duterte also assured the public it is safe against "terrorism, violent extremism, and other lawless elements"

"Let me again give recognition to our soldiers and police personnel, and local constituency for their bravery, sacrifice, and determination in defending and liberating Marawi City after five months of battle. How sad it is. I pray to God that it will never happen ever, ever again," he said.

"To the people of Marawi and to our kababayans, rest assured that this government, this Administration remains steadfast in securing our nation against terrorism, violent extremism, and other lawless elements," Duterte said.

"With your support, I am confident that we will overcome any challenge that may test our strength and unity as a nation. Let us therefore continue working as one to secure a better, safer, and more prosperous future for all of Marawi," he added. Robina Asido/DMS