The color coding traffic scheme remains suspended despite the easing of alert levels in Metro Manila, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benjamin Abalos said on Saturday.

During the ''Laging Handa''' public briefing, Abalos explained the need to still suspend color coding until the public transportation returns to normal.

"Our public transportation, of course, is still not normal. I’m talking of the public network, our buses, mass transport, LRT. So that is why, while it is being fixed, as much as possible we suspend the color coding," he said.

"If you only have one car, where you will ride in a jeep, in a bus, MRT. It may cause crowding so we (thought) of suspending the color coding," he said.

Abalos said a private vehicle provides a personal bubble or additional protection.

Abalos assures that the MMDA is monitoring the traffic in Metro Manila.

"The MMDA is always monitoring the traffic conditions in NCR, especially the areas with crowded or small roads ," said Abalos. Robina Asido/DMS