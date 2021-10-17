For the fourth straight day, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases stayed in the 7,000-level.

The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday there were 7,772 COVID-19 cases, bringing total cases to 2, 713, 509.

There were 156 persons who died from COVID-19 as total fatalities went up to 40, 580.

Persons who recovered from COVID-19 were 1,634 to raise total recoveries at 2, 587, 881.

Active cases reached 85, 048 out of which 81.7 percent are mild cases, 6.87 percent moderate, 6.3 percent asymptomatic, 3.6 percent severe and 1.5 percent critical.

ICU bed utilization was 64 percent for the country and 62 percent in 62 percent.

The positivity rate was at 13 percent out of 54, 174 persons tested on October 14. DMS