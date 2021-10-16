More than a thousand COVID-19 doses were allocated for the first week of vaccination of minors with comorbidities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"For this week, there were eight hospitals and they were given 1,170 doses each. Now if it is not enough we will add more," Gloria Balboa, Department of Health DOH) NCR director, said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Friday.

"Then next week we have here in Metro Manila one per LGU hospital and there are also other private hospitals that also volunteered. So we will also include that but just the same these are children with comorbidities," he added.

Balboa said 200 minors registered to be vaccinated at the National Children's Hospital on the first day of vaccination on Friday.

"In NCH, there were 200 who registered there. But it will still depend on how long it will be. Hopefully they will be able to finish the 200 today," he said.

"For this week, we will prioritize the patients in these hospitals, most of the patients are children with comorbidities that is why they were prioritized and there are private hospitals," he added.

Balboa said next week the vaccination will be open for hospitals under the local government units where walk ins will also be accepted. Robina Asido/DMS