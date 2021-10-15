The Philippine Air Force (PAF) decommissioned its 10 UH-1D helicopters just acquired in 2013 in a ceremony in Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Wednesday.

Replacing them were five S-70i Black Hawks and four ScanEagle UAS which the PAF accepted and were blessed.

Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, PAF spokesman, said the aircraft was decommissioned because it has "served its purpose".

"It (has) served its purpose and our new aircraft have arrived: the Bell 412 then our Black Hawk," he said.

"The purpose really of the Delta was more an interim solution for our challenges before on relief transport. So it's about time that we decommission the Delta," he added.

Mariano assured that the PAF still has enough helicopters.

"No we're not gonna have shortage. In fact, we have more in the pipeline of our project to increase our heli lift capability so we're looking into medium heli lift to heavy heavy lift capability in the future," he said.

During the decommissioning ceremony led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, he said these additional assets are seen as “crucial in keeping our communities and people safe from traditional security threats and disasters.”

“With additional four long-endurance, low-altitude ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, our aerial reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities will be enhanced. With five more Black Hawks, the Philippine Air Force can now better provide prompt and sustained day and night tactical heli-lift and combat and non-combat search and rescue operations,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS