Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell to a new two-month low of 7,181 on Wednesday from Tuesday's 8, 615.

Deaths from COVID-19 reached 173 for total fatalities of 40, 069.

ICU bed use was at 65 percent in the National Capital Region and 67 percent in the Philippines. Ward beds were 44 percent occupied in NCR and 52 percent in the country.

The positivity rate went down to 14.2 percent from 40, 323 tested on October 11.

There are 6, 889 persons who have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 2,567, 975.

Total cases are 2,690, 455 out of which 82, 411 are active. Mild cases reached 75.3 percent out of active cases, followed by 12.1 percent asymptomatic, 7.25 percent moderate, 3.7 percent severe and 1.6 percent critical. DMS