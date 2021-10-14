At least 13 died and nine remain missing due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Maring'' , the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

Based on an initial report subject for validation, two fatalities are from Ilocos Sur, one from Cagayan, four in Palawan and six in Benguet.

One of the missing victims comes from Ilocos Norte, one in Pangasinan, five in Palawan and two in Benguet.

Three victims were also injured because of landslides in Benguet and Baguio City.

The population affected in Ilocos, Cagayan Velley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Caraga and Cordillera Administrative Region reached to 6,111 families or 21,511 people, of which 1,513 families or 5,852 persons

NDRRMC reported a total of 109 houses damaged because of ''Maring''. There were 54 partially damaged and 55 destroyed, resulting in damage worth P130,000.

A total of P493,766,744.67 worth of damage to agriculture were also recorded in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

As of 8 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported "shipping and fishing operations in all ports nationwide have resumed."

"All passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers, as well as vessels, motorbancas, and rolling cargoes that were stranded or taking shelter, are now allowed to travel ," it said. Robina Asido/DMS