By Robina Asido

The National Capital Region (NCR) will be under Alert Level 3 starting Saturday as approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, approved the recommendation to place the National Capital Region (NCR) under Alert Level 3 beginning October 16, 2021 until October 31, 2021," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"The IATF also approved placing Apayao, Kalinga, Batanes, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, and Naga City for Luzon; and Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte for Mindanao under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)," he added.

Roque said the areas that will be placed under "the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions are Abra, Baguio City, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Quezon, and Batangas for Luzon; Bacolod City, Capiz, Lapu-Lapu City, Negros Oriental, and Bohol for the Visayas; and Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Butuan City, and Surigao del Sur for Mindanao."

"Also approved under GCQ are Ilocos Norte, Dagupan City, Ifugao, Benguet, Tarlac, Lucena City, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Marinduque, Albay, and Camarines Norte for Luzon; Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province, Cebu City, Cebu Province, Mandaue City, Siquijor, and Tacloban City for the Visayas; and Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Iligan City, Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur for Mindanao," he said.

All other areas shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) in the same period.

Roque said the IATF also revised the rules for Green Lanes for international arriving passengers effective October 14, 2021, where fully vaccinated foreign nationals shall be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin.

"Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day. On the other hand, for fully vaccinated Filipinos, they can choose facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival, or no facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin but the the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day," he said.

"For the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, they shall undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the 5th day. In the case of foreign nationals, they shall be required to secure hotel reservations for at least 6 days," he added.

Roque said travelling children with fully vaccinated parents or guardians shall be required to observe the quarantine protocols corresponding to their vaccination status.

He said a parent or guardian shall accompany the child in the quarantine facility for the full term of the latter’s facility-based quarantine period."

"To validate their vaccinate status, overseas Filipino workers and their spouse, parent/s, and / or children traveling in the Philippines or abroad, non-OFWs vaccinated in the country and abroad, and foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines can present either their VaxCertPH digital certificate, Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) / World Health Organization (WHO) – issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV), or the national digital certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated," said Roque

"In the case of foreigners vaccinated abroad, they can present WHO-issued ICV, or the national digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal agreement," he added.

He said the IATF also approved and adopted the revisions of the guidelines on the implementation of alert levels system for COVID-19 Response in the pilot areas. DMS