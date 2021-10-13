At least nine persons were reported dead from floods and landslides caused by Severe Tropical Storm ''Maring'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

"This morning, we received reports that there are nine dead because of landslide in Benguet and Baguio City and flooding in Claveria, Cagayan and Municipality of Narra in Palawan," NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing.

Jalad said in a report that three died due to landslide in Central Ambiong, La Trinidad, Benguet and one perished in Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet.

One drowned in Claveria, Cagayan and four others had the same fate in a flash flood in Brgy. Batang-batang, Narra, Palawan.

Two people were also injured, one in Burguis and another one in Itogon all in Benguet while 11 other victims were missing.

"As of this morning, 11 were recorded missing in the areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Maring, in Cordillera and in MIMAROPA and other areas in Northern Luzon," said Jalad.

Records show that three were missing following a landslide in Dominican Mirador, two after a landslide in Central Ambiong, La Trinidad, Benguet, one in a landslide in Tuding, Itogon, Benguet.

As of Tuesday afternoon, rescuers were racing against time in manually going through wet soil, mud and derbris of the landslide-hit house looking for those buried in Dominican Mirador.

One also drowned in Badoc, Ilocos Norte and four in a flash flood in Barangay Batang Batang, Narra, Palawan.

NDRRMC also recorded a total of 478 families or 1,638 individuals affected by Maring in Region 2, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region, of which 247 families or 850 people were being served inside the two evacuation centers.

As of its 11 am weather bulletin, ''Maring'' was about to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

''Maring'', which has winds of up 100 km/h and gusts of up to 125 km/h, was located at 315 km west of Calayan, Cagayan. It is moving west at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two is up over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Tropical Cyclone Storm Warning Number One is over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) and Polilio Islands. Robina Asido/DMS