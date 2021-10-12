Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) went down to a two-month low of 8, 292 on Monday from Sunday's 12, 159, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Recoveries and deaths came in at 302 and 36, respectively. Total recoveries are at 2, 536, 260 while total fatalities are at 39, 660.

ICU utilization went was at 69 percent nationwide and 67 percent in the NCR while ward beds use for the whole country was at 54 percent and 49 percent for NCR.

The positivity rate was at 16.5 percent from 52, 352 tested on October 9.

Total cases are at 2, 674, 814 out of which 98, 894 are active. Mild cases accounted for 74.4 percent of active cases, followed by 15 percent asymptomatic, 6.14 percent moderate, 3.2 percent severe and 1.3 percent critical. DMS