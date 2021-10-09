The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) updated the testing and quarantine protocols for arriving international passengers from countries under the “Green” and “Yellow” list.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the updated testing and quarantine protocols that took effect on Friday was approved by the IATF on Thursday.

"Fully vaccinated individuals coming from 'Green' or 'Yellow' List need to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR testing taken on the 5th day. They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day, with the day of arrival as their 1st day," he said.

"On the other hand, unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified or confirmed as valid or authentic by our authorities coming from 'Green' or 'Yellow' List shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their RT-PCR testing taken on the 7th day. They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 14th day, with the day of arrival as their 1st day," he added.

Roque noted that "for both instances, the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while the individuals are in the facility."

"In the case of foreign nationals, they shall be required to secure their own pre-booked accommodation of at least 6 days for the fully vaccinated; and at least 8 days for the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently confirmed as valid or authentic by our authorities coming from 'Green' or 'Yellow; List," he said.

"Documents accepted to verify/confirm the vaccination status include a Certification from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in the country of origin for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their spouses, parents and/or children traveling with them; VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate or BOQ-issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV) for Filipinos or foreigners fully vaccinated in the Philippines; and the national digital certificate of the foreign government which accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement or BOQ-issued ICV for non-OFWs and foreigners fully vaccinated abroad," he added.

Roque said the IATF also approved the protocols for close contacts of probable, suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases may undergo a seven-day quarantine period provided the individual remains asymptomatic for the duration of the 7-day period with the 1st day being the date immediately after the last exposure," he said.

"In the event that RT-PCR test needs to be performed on the asymptomatic individual, it may be done not earlier than the 5th day after the date of the last exposure. Should the RT-PCR test yield a positive result, or he/she becomes symptomatic, the individual shall follow the prescribed testing and isolation protocols," he added.

Roque said "no testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from last exposure and who have remained asymptomatic."

"Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who may be close contacts of suspect, probable, and confirmed COVID-19 cases shall undergo a 14-day quarantine," he said.

"The IATF inserted a new provision in the Guidelines on the Pilot Implementation of Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response in the National Capital Region by allowing those below 18 years old, fully vaccinated individuals over 65-years of age, fully vaccinated individuals with comorbidities or other health risks, fully vaccinated pregnant women point-to-point interzonal travel to areas under General Community Quarantine and/or Modified General Community Quarantine, subject to guidelines and health protocols as may be prescribed by the Department of Tourism and the local government unit of destination," he added. Robina Asido/DMS