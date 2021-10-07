Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases declined for the second day but no deaths were reported on Wednesday.

There were 9,868 cases to bring the total to 2, 622, 917, out of which 112, 807 are active. Mild cases account for 76.7 percent of active cases, followed by 13.9 percent asymptomatic, 5.49 percent moderate, 2.8 percent severe and 1.2 percent critical.

Recoveries reached 133 to bring the total to 2, 471, 282.

The positivity rate went down to 18.2 percent but 43, 759 are tested as of October 4.

ICU bed use was at 71 percent for the Philippines and 69 percent for the National Capital Region. Ward beds were 58 percent full in the NCR and 61 percent in the Philippines. DMS