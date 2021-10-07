Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. filed his certificate of candidacy for president under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Wednesday.

''I just filed my certificate of candidacy so I guess that makes it official,'' Marcos told reporters in a stage at a tent in a hotel.

Marcos added that the party’s plan was to adopt President Rodrigo Duterte as the vice presidential candidate. ”But Saturday changed everything,” said the son of former President Ferdinand Marcos. ''We will see what is the effect of that.''

He added that the party will be fielding seven to eight senators.

On Saturday, Duterte announced his withdrawal from the vice presidential race. He was nominated by the Cusi wing of the PDP-Laban and accepted the nomination.

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III also filed their certificates of candidacy for president and vice president.

Marcos said he had one meeting with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio ''very early on.'' But he said no specifics were discussed.

The 64-year-old Marcos, who is running for the presidency for the first time, said he is seeking to unify the country in the face of the COVID and the economic crises.

He said he never refuses interviews, especially if the person will ask anything new. "'I have never turned down an interview (but) specify the topics,'' he said. DMS