Manila Mayor Francisco ''IskoVCom Moreno'' Domagoso and his running mate Willie Ong filed their certificates of candidacy for president and vice president at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Monday.

Accompanied by a convoy, Domagoso and Ong alighted and made their way to a tent at a hotel in Pasay which serves as the registration area of the Comelec for candidates seeking national positions.

Domagoso and Ong are running under Aksyon Demokratiko, a political party founded by the late Senator Raul Roco, who twice ran unsuccessfully for the presidency.

Domagoso, who is among the top three in the latest Pulse Asia presidential survey, declared his candidacy last Sept. 22. DMS