Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomed the passage of Senate Bill No. 2376 which will provide fixed terms for military officials holding senior positions and ranks in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"We thank the Senate for recognizing the urgency and necessity of this reform, which will finally end the revolving door system in the military leadership," he said.

"Like our lawmakers who unanimously passed SBN 2376, the DND firmly believes that the measure will not only allow for continuity, stability, and accountability in the AFP, but will also ensure that only the most capable and competent are promoted to assume leadership positions," he added.

On Monday, the Senate passed on third and final reading a measure seeking to set the term of the chief of staff and other senior military officers holding key positions in the AFP to three years in a bid to do away with the "revolving door policy" and create a new culture of excellence in leadership and accountability in the organization.

Senate Bill No. 2376 or the "Act Strengthening Professionalism and Continuity of the Policies and Modernization Initiatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Providing Funds Therefor, and for Other Purposes," was approved by the 23 senators.

The Senate said the measure aims to enhance professionalization in the AFP by strengthening the merit system and allowing the new leadership a longer period to implement reforms and institutionalize sound policies that will improve the organization. Robina Asido