Despite the result of the latest Pulse Asia survey on the vice presidential preference for next year's election, the Palace emphasized that President Rodrigo Duterte "remains the candidate to beat in the 2022 elections."

In the Pulse Asia survey, Senate President Vicente Sotto III led with 25 percent followed Duterte, 14 percent. Tied for third were Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso and former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr, both with 12 percent.

"The latest Pulse Asia survey, conducted September 6 to 11, was done when aspirants, including President Rodrigo Roa Duterte who expressed interest to run for the Vice Presidency position, have yet to file their Certificates of Candidacy, and there are uncertainties on PRRD’s electoral bid," Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Be that as it may, the President remains the candidate to beat in the 2022 elections," he added.

Based on the result of the Pulse Asia survey which was conducted from September 6 to 11, 2021, using face to face interviews, Duterte is second to Sotto who got the first place for the "first choice vice presidential preference".

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has yet to say if she will run for president, tops the "first choice presidential preference" of the survey, followed by Marcos, Domagoso and Pacquiao. Robina Asido/DMS