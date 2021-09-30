Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio thanked Filipinos for keeping her on top of Pulse Asia's latest presidential survey for the 2022 national elections, according to her spokesperson Wednesday.

''The latest Pulse Asia Survey reflects the people's desire for stable leadership in these under these certain times,'' said Mayor Cristina Garcia-Frasco of Liloan, Cebu, in a text message.

''Owing to her stellar track record of performance as Mayor of Davao and her courage and credibility as a leader who puts the people's needs first, the people see in Mayor Sara the President we need and the President that we can trust,'' added Frasco.

Duterte-Carpio topped Pulse Asia's latest survey unveiled Wednesday with 20 percent, five percentage points behind former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr's 15 percent, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso's 13 percent and Senator Manny Pacquiao's 12 percent.

Duterte-Carpio has yet to say if she will file her certificate of candidacy for president before the Commission on Elections.

In her statement, Frasco said Duterte-Carpio '' continues to feel the people's pulse and is one with them in hoping that they will recover from poverty.''

Candidates for national positions will be filing their certificates of candidacy from Oct. 1-8. DMS