The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) will showcase its humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) capabilities in this year's Kamandag 5-2021 interoperability exercise with the United States and Philippine forces.

Maj. Emery Torre, Philippine Marine Corps public affairs director, said the JGSDF is expected to show their life saving system and a "buggy" also known as an all terrain vehicle during the 15-minute static display at the Naval Education Training and Doctrine Command (NETDC) in Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, San Antonio, Zambales on Friday morning.

Torre said the static display will be joined by four members of medical units, four members of supply units and 13 members of the amphibious rapid battalion of the JGSDF which arrived in the country last September 13.

He noted that the JGSDF personnel completed their two weeks quarantine before the fifth iteration of Kamandag or “Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma mula sa Dagat” begin on Tuesday.

Torre said as part of the event the the United States and the Philippine Marines will also perform an amphibious landing exercise and HADR operation using the Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs) of the Philippine Marines.

"The AAVs will be performing tactical maneuvers and also the HADR operations," he said.

The JGSDF will also join the US Marine Corps and Philippine Marine Corps in the virtual planning for simulating counter terrorism exercise in Corregidor Island. The actual execution will be done by the Philippine Marines and the Philippine Air Force which will use its helicopters.

Torre said the US and PMC will also have a subject matter experts exchange and survey in Cagayan to help the Philippines Marines to develop its coastal defense system.

However, the staff Integration activity in Palawan which includes staff planning exercise to improve the interoperability planning process with other foreign allied forces in the context of territorial and coastal defense will be virtually conducted by US and Philippine Marines forces.

Torre said Kamandag 5-2021, "an annual joint and interoperability exercise with the U.S. Armed Forces under the PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty" "aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between US Forces and other partner-nations, strengthen allied countries’ readiness, and improve responsiveness to crises in the region."

He also noted that during the opening ceremony of Kamandag on Tuesday, Capt. Benjamin Yoder, USMC, Communication Strategy and Operations Officer of the 3rd Marine Division, USMC stressed the significance of reinforcing the decades-long alliance with Japan and Philippines despite the pandemic.

“The US Marine-Fleet values these partnerships and is excited to exercise multilateral integration with our friends and allies both here in the Philippines and Japan. While our physical presence is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scope of this exercise remains significant with US Marines participating on both Philippine and Japanese soil," he said.

Maj. Yasutomo Kamiakito, commander of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, JGSDF, underscored the importance of HADR as the Philippines and Japan are prone to natural calamities.

“Both Japan and the Philippines suffer from common natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, and floods almost every year. It is important for both countries to do HADR exercises to improve capabilities and share knowledge," he said.

Marine Commandant, Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan who led the ceremony conveyed optimism that the exercise will enhance its core competency as a national amphibious maneuver force and solidify the archipelagic coastal defense concept.

Caculitan stressed the need to be prepared to respond to challenges, including in HADR operations. Robina Asido/DMS