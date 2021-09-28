The bodies of seven out of nine fishermen who went missing after their vessel sunk between Cebu and Iloilo were recovered over the weekend, the Philippine Coast Guard ( PCG) reported on Monday.

PCG said two bodies identified as Sonar Operator Norberto Parlotzo from Cebu and Piscador Rommel Engle from Negros Occidental were recovered by divers from Bantayan Island around 9pm of Saturday.

Three other victims were recovered by the PCG Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas, PCG Sub-Station Estancia and PCG Sub-Station Carles search and rescue team on Sunday.

They were identified as Piscador Julit Salvo, Steersman Victor Calvo and Chief Engineer Hermoño Ronamo all from Negros Occidental.

Two fishermen identified as Boat Captain Frankie Chavez and Steersman Renante Forsuelo also from Negros Occidental were recovered by divers of the PCG Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas on Monday morning.

The PCG and other search and rescue teams are looking for two fishermen identified as Cook Julian Dungog and Third Engineer Manuel Auditor, all from Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

So far, seven drowned while two are missing and 22 other fishermen were rescued after fishing boat St. Peter the Fishermen II sank between the vicinity of waters off Tanguingui Island in Northern Cebu and Gigantes Island in Iloilo last Friday. Robina Asido/DMS