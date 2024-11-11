Marcos delivers aid to typhoon affected residents in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday delivered over P70 million in livelihood and financial assistance to thousands of residents affected by Typhoon ''Marce'' in Ilocos Norte.

During the aid distribution held at the Pagudpud Cultural and Sports Complex, Marcos extended P50 million in financial assistance from the Office of the President (OP) to Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Cecillia Araneta-Marcos.

The President also inspected the seawall and a school damaged by the typhoon.

Marcos also handed over P80 million in financial assistance to Typhoon ''Marce''-hit municipalities in Cagayan for their immediate recovery.

Marcos led the turnover of P10 million each to the municipalities of Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga, and Santa Ana. The funds were received by their respective local chief executives.

Marcos also witnessed the distribution of P20 million through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to various local chief executives in Ilocos Norte

The aid from DOLE would benefit 3,895 typhoon victims.

The President also witnessed the distribution of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) along with some rice seeds from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and other assistance from Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Pagudpud Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito received P6.54 million for 1,273 beneficiaries; Pasuquin Mayor Ferdinand Aguinaldo, Vintar Mayor Richard Degala and Bacarra Mayor Nicomedes dela Cruz Jr. received P3.21 million each. The assistance will benefit 625 beneficiaries from each locality.

Adams Mayor Rosalia Dupagen, Bangui Mayor Fidel Cimatu Jr. and Burgos Mayor Crescente Garcia received P1 million for the benefit of 194 beneficiaries from each of the locality. Dumalneg Mayor Francisco Espiritu Jr. received P847,440.00 for 165 beneficiaries.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 9,340 individuals, or 2,903 families were affected by Marce in Ilocos Norte. A total of 540 families, or 1,635 individuals are in the evacuation centers. Presidential News Desk