At least eight more typhoons to enter country this year: Pagasa

At least eight more tropical cyclones are likely to hit the country before the end of the year, a state weather official said on Saturday.

“We expect about eight to 11 more typhoons to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this year,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) deputy administrator Nathaniel Servando said In a weekly media forum in Quezon City.

Servando stressed that the strongest typhoons are expected to hit the country by September and October this year.

Despite the expected weather disturbances, Servando said it can provide a positive effect to the country as it will bring more rains and help ensure sufficient water supply amid the looming El Niño phenomenon.

He said at least two storms may bring rains over Bulacan’s Angat Dam, which is the main source of Metro Manila’s potable water. Presidential News Desk