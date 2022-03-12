LTFRB to release fuel subsidies to PUV drivers starting Tuesday

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will release fuel subsidies for over 377,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers starting next March 15.

LTFRB executive director Maria Kristina Cassion said in a Viber message Friday guidelines will be released next week.

Under the fuel subsidy program, each beneficiary will receive P6,500 each to ease the burden brought by soaring oil prices.

Also included are qualified drivers of public utility vehicle buses, UV Express, taxis, transport network vehicle service (TNVS) units, tricycles and delivery services.

LTFRB said there are at least 377,443 beneficiaries.

However, Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection president Ariel Inton warned PUV drivers may stop plying their routes despite fuel subsidies.

He said excise taxes on oil products must be suspended to ease the burden of drivers. DMS