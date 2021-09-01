President Rodrigo Duterte committed to provide three billion pesos to provide scholarship assistance to the children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So if you make it about three billion (pesos), I think we can help many children in public schools, where the expenses are minimal. And those who are in college, well, you can use the three billion, use it for all of them and if need be, if there is a need for more budget, then we will increase the amount in time. Over time we will see how it develops. We have to get the results also," Duterte said during his Talk to The People aired on Tuesday morning.

He said the program is for children of OFWs '' have heart in studying.

" Those who don't want to study and will just enroll, I will monitor you, just don't study and do whatever you want to do in life. But I will try to go as far as 3 billion in the, in God willing another time so that we can make an impact on the --- 'hardships of the OFW," he added.

Duterte made his commitment after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reported that a total of 19,325 children of OFWs were given scholarship assistance from the one billion pesos previously provided by the president.

Bello also reported the construction of the very first hospital and diagnostic center for OFWs in the country which is expected to be operational before Duterte's term ends next year.

"Mr. President, we are building the first ever OFW Hospital and Diagnostic Center in the country with the help of the local government of Pampanga and private sector like Bloomberry Foundation, PAGCOR, DOH, and DOLE, we are expecting to finish its construction before the end of the year and it will become fully operational before the end of your term Mr. President," he said.

Bello said Pampanga donated 500 million pesos worth of land, while Bloomberry donated worth 600 million pesos for the building construction and 200 million pesos was also donated by Pagcor for the medical equipment of the hospital.

He said the Department of Health will also assist in providing medical expertise for the operation of the hospital. Robina Asido/DMS