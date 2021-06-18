The mandatory use of face shields will continue while waiting for the final decision of President Rodrigo Duterte on the matter, Malacanang said on Thursday.

This was after the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases agreed to recommend to Duterte that the mandatory wearing of face shields be enforced in "enclosed/indoor spaces of hospitals, schools, workplaces, commercial establishments (such as but not limited to food establishments, malls and public markets), public transport and terminals, and places of worship," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"While waiting for the President’s decision on the matter, the existing policy on the use of face shields remains in effect."

Earlier in the day, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Joel Villanueva said that in an event in Malacanang on Wednesday where they were present, Duterte agreed that face shields should only be used in the hospitals.

Prior to the IATF meeting on Thursday afternoon, Roque said that while the task force, composed of Cabinet members, could still appeal, Duterte's remark before some lawmakers in the Palce, has become a policy.

"All I'm confirming is the President said that and of course what the President says becomes presidential policy," he said.

Some quarters, including Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, have been urging the national government not to make the wearing of face shields mandatory as it is burdensome to the Filipinos while it allegedly does not have much effect to lessen the COVID-19 transmission. Celerina Monte/DMS