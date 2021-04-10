まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

4月10日のまにら新聞から

Año back to work on April 16 after long leave: DILG

［ 120 words｜2021.4.10｜英字 ］

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will return to work on April 16 after a three-month leave, a Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) official said on Friday.

In an interview with reporters in Quezon City, DILG officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Benjamin Florece Jr said Año has extended his leave until April 15.

“But he will be back after April 15… He is okay now,” Florece said.

Florece said Año might still work at home.

Last month, Florece said despite being a COVID-19 survivor twice, Año did not stop from working which later caused him to fall ill.

It was on January 11, when Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Año went on leave as part of his post- COVID-19 recovery. Ella Dionisio/DMS