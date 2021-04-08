The chief of police of General Trias was relieved after the Cavite Police Provincial Office found that his station ordered quarantine violators to do pumping exercise, which is like squats.

Lt. Colonel Marlo Solero, who earlier denied the claims of the family of a quarantine violator who died after doing 300 pumps, was relieved with two police officers who allegedly gave the order.

“The provincial director of Cavite PPO has relieved the chief of police of General Trias after finding out that two of the quarantine violators executed sworn affidavits that they indeed were made to do physical exercises by two policemen earlier relieved pending the investigation,” Brig. Gen Ildebrandi Usana, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Usana said Solero and the two cops are placed under the direct supervision and control of the Cavite Provincial Police Office.

He said the Cavite provincial director Col. Marlon Santos went to General Trias City to validate the incident from witnesses.

“Administrative and/or criminal investigation is now being handled by Cavite PPO,” Usana said.

A police report said Darren Peñaredondo, 28, was arrested last April 1 for curfew violation and brought to the General Trias Police Station where he was released early morning of April 2.

He died on April 3. Authorities said he died of natural causes but his family claimed that Peñaredondo with other violators were ordered to do pumping exercises.

“This is to also assure that the PNP does not tolerate any act that is inimical to the best interest of our people, particularly the aggrieved parties in the Peñaredondo case,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS