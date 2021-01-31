Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Duterte administration will miss Presidential Anti Corruption Commission chairman Dante Jimenez, who shared the President's crusade against illegal drugs, crime and corruption.

Jimenez, 68, died from an aortic aneurysm Friday night, a family spokesman said.

''PACC Chair Jimenez spent most of his productive life advocating a just and peaceful society for Filipinos by fighting criminality and corruption,'' said Roque in a statement on Saturday.

''He believed and shared President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s centerpiece program, which is, the campaign against illegal drugs, crime and corruption, and had served the Duterte Administration as Chair of PACC and Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD),'' said Roque.

''He would be dearly missed,'' said Roque.

Salvador Panelo, chief presidential legal counsel, said in a separate statement Jimenez's drive against graft and corruption began as chairman of the advocacy group Volunteers against Crime and Corruption.

''He was (a) crusader against criminality and corruption in our country,'' said Panelo. DMS