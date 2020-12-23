President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Monday the concerned authorities to make sure that the police officer who killed a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac could not post bail.

In a taped televised message in Davao City, Duterte called Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca as "crazy."

He wondered how Nuezca was able to pass the neuro-psychiatric examination for the Philippine National Police.

"I am sure that by now, he should not be allowed to go out because that's double murder. Double murder is a serious offense, a grave offense. So from the time you are arrested up to the time that you are haled to court to answer for the death of those two persons, innocent ones, there's no bail," he said.

"So, once you're arrested, you'll continue to be (detained). And I don't think you can escape the rigors of justice because it was captured on TV, even I was in awe. (The killings) were nonsense," Duterte said.

He described the killing of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio by Nuezca as "unfair and too much brutal."

"I'd like to call the PNP (Philippine National Police): Be sure that he is detained. He should not be allowed to go out because that is a serious offense. There's no bail," he stressed.

Duterte said he loves the police and military because whenever there are disasters, they are always at the forefront.

He recalled that in his previous State of the Nation Address, he reminded the law enforcers to do their duty and their actions must be in accordnace with the law.

"You do not follow the law, you salvage, you kill (people), then, I'm sorry, that is not part of the agreement of how we should do our work," he said.

But he added that the incident involving Nuezca was just an isolated thing.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano, who was present during Duterte's public message, said that Nuezca has been charged in court and administrative case has also been filed against him.

"This is an isolated incident and we do not tolerate those things which could blemish the good work of the police," he said.

Nuezca shot the Gregorios several times following an altercation on Sunday based on the video that went viral on social media. Celerina Monte/DMS