8月2日のまにら新聞から

Cabinet meets on concerns of medical community

［ 126 words｜2020.8.2｜英字 ］

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea convened a meeting of the Cabinet,National Task Force Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez and the anti-COVID czar Saturday night.

The meeting, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, will address concerns of the medical community.

''Recommendations from the aforesaid meeting will also be submitted tonight for the President's review,'' said Roque.

Earlier in the day, medical societies wrote President Rodrigo Duterte asking him to place the National Capital Region under enhanced community quarantine once more following a surge in new coronavirus disease cases.

The Department of Health said daily new COVID-19 cases soared to a record high for the third straight day, with total cases nearing 100,000.

New cases were reported at 4,963, placing the total at 98,232. Active cases, however, were at 30, 928. DMS