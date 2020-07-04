Malacañang said on Friday that services from beauty parlors and barbershops in areas under the general community quarantine would no longer be limited to hair cutting.

In a the "Laging Handa" virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said this type of establishments should wait first for the guidelines to be issued by the Department of Trade and Industry before they could expand their services.

"If we are addict on beauty parlors and barbershops, the clause (in the Omnibus Guidelines of the the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) limiting to basic hair cutting services for barbershops and salons in places under GCQ has been removed," he said.

But he said the public should not "get too excited" because the DTI would issue the guidelines for the gradual resumption of other services by this type or establishments where minimum public health standards are required.

"So, (before having) pedicure/manicure, wait first for the guidelines, although in principle that is being allowed," Roque said.

He said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez would also be asked if massage in the barbershops would also be allowed. Celerina Monte/DMS