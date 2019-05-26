Peter Joemel Advincula, alias ''Bikoy'' has been released from the Philippine National Police (PNP) custody Saturday.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a Viber message Advincula was released from custody at 1:15 pm.

Advincula, who earlier claimed to be behind the videos linking President Rodrigo Duterte and his family to illegal drugs only to retract it last Thursday, posted bail on his estafa cases Friday.

Advincula also claimed that opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and the Liberal Party was behind a move to oust Duterte.

He was admitted to the PNP General Hospital for high blood pressure and dizziness also Friday

Doctors at the PNP General Hospital said Advincula could be discharged Saturday.

"Advincula has been released from PNP custody at about 1:15pm today. He was accompanied by his brother. He left without a formal request for security," Banac said.

Police has yet to receive Advincula formal statement and extrajudicial confession regarding the alleged oust-Duterte plot, which he alleged is planned by personalities from the opposition. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS