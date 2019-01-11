After President Rodrigo Duterte's joke to kidnap and torture state auditors, Malacanang said on Thursday Congress might want to amend the procedures of the auditing protocols in order to avoid delays in the implementation of the government's programs and projects.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Commission on Audit (COA) may also "liberally construe within the ambit of the law" the procedures in doing its job.

With this, delays in the delivery of services would be avoided, he said.

"The other thing is I think it’s addressed to Congress. If there are provisions there that will impair the delivery of services, then Congress should amend the procedures of the auditing protocols: For instance, if the requirement is 100 days, you can make it to 25 days," he said.

"It requires on the part of COA creativity and dexterity. They can bend a little but not in derogation of the provisions of the law, but still within the ambit," he added.

In an earlier speech, Duterte again criticized COA as he blamed the independent constitutional body for the delays in implementing some government programs.

He has said that the state auditors should be kidnapped and tortured. Celerina Monte/DMS