he Department of Agriculture is eyeing to export poultry and vegetable products from Singapore, Secretary Manny Pinol said on Tuesday.

Pinol said in a press briefing a follower in his Facebook page shared a news link about Malaysia's plan to stop exporting eggs in Singapore to ensure ample domestic supply.

Malaysia is the top egg supplier to Singapore.

"When I saw that, I called (officials) and asked them to link me up with Singapore ambassador (Kok Li Peng). Yesterday morning, we had an engagement with her at the Singapore embassy and we brought with us sample of the items we are willing to export to Singapore," he said.

He told the ambassador to let the Philippines be their "garden".

"I said, let us be your garden, we will not tell you what we have (but) we will ask you what would you like us to produce," Pinol said.

Vegetables, such as carrots, will be exported from Northern Bukidnon while Robina Corp. expressed willingness to supply poultry and meat products.

The agriculture secretary said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority representative from Singapore will inspect in the country by January next year.

"They want it fast-tracked since they really need supplies right now," he said.

According to Pinol, negotiations with Singapore is very positive and has become an "eye opener"for them.

"We have focused so much on Japan, China, South Korea when down there is a city with so many people, so much money but doesn't produce anything in agriculture," he said.

"We have neglected this. We have overlooked this," he added.

Pinol said they will also explore Malaysia and Brunei for possible trade. A negotiating team from the Philippines is in Indonesia to correct restrictions and trade balance, he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS